Flood warnings for several rivers in Saxony

Following extensive rainfall over the past few days, flood warnings have been issued for several rivers in Saxony. On Czech territory, the levels of the Vltava, Elbe and Eger will continue to rise until Christmas Eve, according to the website of the state flood control center on Saturday. And:...

The Elbe meadows are slightly flooded in the morning in front of the old town with the Frauenkirche....aussiedlerbote.de
Following extensive rainfall over the past few days, flood warnings have been issued for several rivers in Saxony. On Czech territory, the levels of the Vltava, Elbe and Eger will continue to rise until Christmas Eve, according to the website of the state flood control center on Saturday. And: "This rise will continue at the Saxon Elbe gauges in the following days, so that the guideline values of alert level 2 will also be reached at the Schöna and Dresden gauges." There are also warnings for the Mulde, the Neisse and tributaries of the Upper Elbe.

On Saturday, however, the situation was still relaxed. Only at the Elbe level in Schöna was alert level 1 in force, while the water level in Dresden was 3.90 meters on Saturday afternoon. The normal level of the Elbe is two meters; during the flood of the century in 2002 it was 9.40 meters. The city of Dresden was still expecting an alert level 1 at the Augustus Bridge gauge during Saturday afternoon.

Current water levels of the Saxon rivers

