River basins - Flood warnings due to the threat of precipitation

The state authorities are warning of flooding due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days. Increased water levels are expected in the Aland river basin and the Jeetze with its tributary Dumme, as well as in the Ohre in the Börde district, the authority announced on Wednesday. Several low pressure systems are crossing Saxony-Anhalt from west to east, according to the statement from the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management.

According to the information, the already high water levels in the Altmark region and in Wolmirstedt in the Börde district are rising due to the precipitation. A further flood warning was issued on Wednesday for the Bode and its tributaries as well as for the Saale.

Flood warnings Saxony-Anhalt

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de