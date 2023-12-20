Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxony-anhaltweatherearflood warningstate authorityflood protectionfloodprecipitationrainfall

Flood warnings due to the threat of precipitation

The state authorities are warning of flooding due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days. Increased water levels are expected in the Aland river basin and the Jeetze with its tributary Dumme, as well as in the Ohre in the Börde district, the authority announced on Wednesday. Several low...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Drops of water can be seen on a car windshield after a rain shower. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Drops of water can be seen on a car windshield after a rain shower. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

River basins - Flood warnings due to the threat of precipitation

The state authorities are warning of flooding due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days. Increased water levels are expected in the Aland river basin and the Jeetze with its tributary Dumme, as well as in the Ohre in the Börde district, the authority announced on Wednesday. Several low pressure systems are crossing Saxony-Anhalt from west to east, according to the statement from the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management.

According to the information, the already high water levels in the Altmark region and in Wolmirstedt in the Börde district are rising due to the precipitation. A further flood warning was issued on Wednesday for the Bode and its tributaries as well as for the Saale.

Flood warnings Saxony-Anhalt

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public