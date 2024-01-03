Hamburg - Flood warning on some inland waters

The Hamburg Environment Agency's State Office for Roads, Bridges and Waterways has warned of flooding on some inland waterways. This is due to the high water levels on some tributaries of the Alster, particularly on the Kollau in Niendorf and Lokstedt and the Tarpenbek in Niendorf and Groß Borstel. High water levels are also currently being measured on the Bille in the north of Bergedorf, the Wandse in Tonndorf and the Ammersbek in the Walddörfer, according to the water level and warning level map.

However, the fire department has not yet had to respond. "So far, we haven't had to pump out anywhere," said a fire department spokesperson on Wednesday afternoon. There had only been one operation at a rainwater collection basin in Langenhorn. The fire department had to pump out water here.

State Office for Roads, Bridges and Waterways Water level and warning level map

