Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdistrict of hildburghausenhildburghausenflood warningweathercontinuous rainlocalitybad weatherthuringiaflood

Flood warning for the district of Hildburghausen

A flood warning has been issued for the district of Hildburghausen. This applies to the villages of Oberrod and Rappelsdorf, as the Hildburghausen district office announced on Monday. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, flooding with a rapidly rising peak is forecast.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Continuous rain - Flood warning for the district of Hildburghausen

A flood warning has been issued for the district of Hildburghausen. This applies to the villages of Oberrod and Rappelsdorf, as the Hildburghausen district office announced on Monday. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, flooding with a rapidly rising peak is forecast.

The Office for Fire and Disaster Protection advised that preparatory measures should be taken in the area of streams and watercourses. There is a risk of flooding of streets, cellars and first floors, it said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest