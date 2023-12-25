Continuous rain - Flood warning for the district of Hildburghausen

A flood warning has been issued for the district of Hildburghausen. This applies to the villages of Oberrod and Rappelsdorf, as the Hildburghausen district office announced on Monday. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, flooding with a rapidly rising peak is forecast.

The Office for Fire and Disaster Protection advised that preparatory measures should be taken in the area of streams and watercourses. There is a risk of flooding of streets, cellars and first floors, it said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de