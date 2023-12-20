Flood protection - Flood warning for rivers in the Altmark

Due to expected heavy rainfall over the next few days, the responsible state authority is warning of flooding in the Aland and Jeetze river basin with its tributary Dumme. Several low pressure systems are crossing Saxony-Anhalt from west to east, according to a statement from the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management on Wednesday.

According to the information, the already high water levels in the Altmark region are rising due to the precipitation. The warning is valid until 12 noon on Thursday. A further flood warning has been in place since Tuesday for the Bode and its tributaries as well as the Ilse.

Flood warnings Saxony-Anhalt

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de