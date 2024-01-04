County of Celle - Flood: Unknown persons steal power generator for pumps

In Wienhausen(district of Celle), a power generator that supplied pumps for flood protection with energy was stolen on Thursday night. The mobile unit belonging to the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) was stolen by unknown persons between 3.20 a.m. and 7.20 a.m., according to the Celle police station on Thursday. According to the information provided, the generator was supplying power to several pumps used by the THW to cope with the flood situation on the Aller. The police did not initially provide any further information on the course of events or possible perpetrators.

Police statement

