Disaster - Flood situation: weather service warns of continuous rain

In the still tense flood situation, the German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of continuous rain in Lower Saxony and Bremen. Large amounts of rain are expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the north of Lower Saxony, as DWD meteorologist Annett Püschel said on Tuesday. Overall, the forecast for the week is very changeable. "You can see that it will remain wet," said Püschel. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover, the flood situation in some regions of Lower Saxony remains critical.

The official DWD warnings of continuous rain apply to large parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen. They expire at midnight on Thursday (January 4). Rainfall of between 40 and 50 liters per square meter is expected in the districts particularly affected by the flooding, such as Celle, Verden and Oldenburg. The DWD also issued a severe weather warning for the Harz Mountains due to continuous rain.

According to the meteorologist, there will also be wind in some places, which will be particularly strong on Wednesday night. Gale-force gusts are possible on the East Frisian Islands. According to Püschel, however, no storm surge is foreseeable at the moment.

DWD warning situation report for Lower Saxony and Bremen

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de