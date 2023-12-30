Flood situation remains tense

The north-west of Lower Saxony and larger areas north of the state capital Hanover remained the worst affected. Dams on the Aller were classified as threatened, for example in the Celle area. Endangered livestock had to be rescued in several places. The joint municipality of Flotwedel on the Aller remained severely affected. However, it was reported that the situation in these regions had not worsened at first.

In Sandkrug near Oldenburg, helicopters from the Federal Police and the Federal Armed Forces were deployed on Friday to stabilize the dyke on the initiative of the municipality. Further Bundeswehr helicopters were put on standby at the request of the state of Lower Saxony.

On Friday evening, the town of Celle issued a warning to avoid flooded areas at all costs and to stay away from bodies of water that have burst their banks. Increased attention should also be paid to the undercutting of traffic routes in order to avoid accidents. Partially flooded areas should not be entered under any circumstances due to the risk of electric shocks. Similar announcements were also made in other places in Lower Saxony. Numerous roads were closed.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the State Office for Flood Protection announced on Saturday morning that rainfall during the night had in some cases been heavier than forecast. As a result, the flood levels in the smaller rivers Dumme, Jeetze and Aland had risen again. Large areas in the southern Harz foreland in Saxony-Anhalt were also still flooded. On the Elbe in Saxony, however, the situation had already eased somewhat on Friday.

In some places, such as Lilienthal an der Wümme in Lower Saxony, the setting off of New Year's Eve fireworks was banned in order to avoid putting additional strain on the emergency services. Elsewhere, the authorities urged the population to voluntarily refrain from setting off fireworks.

No more heavy rainfall was initially expected on Saturday. However, there could be new, even heavier rainfall on Sunday and New Year's Day.

