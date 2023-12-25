Storm - Flood situation remains tense - less rain

The flood situation remains tense in many places in Saxony-Anhalt. The third of four flood alert levels was reached on Christmas Day on the Ohre at the Wolmirstedt gauge, on the Salzwedeler Dumme near Tylsen, on the Mulde near Golzern and on the Unstrut near Wangen, according to an overview by the Saxony-Anhalt Flood Forecasting Center. The trend was indicated as slowly rising, stable or falling in each case. Alert level 2 was reached at various other gauges on different rivers in the state.

At level 2, cities and municipalities set up a control service, from level 3 there is a permanent watch service and dyke defense measures are started. At level 4, there is a risk to the general public, the economy and the functionality of water management facilities.

The amount of precipitation had decreased by Christmas Day. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, single-digit precipitation levels were recorded at most measuring stations over the past 24 hours. Between 7 a.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday, 7 liters per square meter fell in Stapelburg in the municipality of Nordharz, compared to almost 29 liters in the previous 24 hours. In Wittenberg, the 24-hour rainfall fell from 20 to 6.5 liters per square meter, and in Freyburg/Unstrut, after 25.5 liters, only 0.8 liters of rain per square meter fell within 24 hours.

From Sunday to Monday, Schierke at the foot of the Brocken reported high rainfall of 27.7 liters per square meter. In the previous 24 hours, 51 liters had been measured.

