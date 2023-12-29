Skip to content
Flood situation remains tense in many places

The floods are still causing high water levels in many places in Lower Saxony. This is according to a situation report issued by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Friday morning. The water level measured at 7.00 a.m. exceeds the highest...

A bridge juts out of the Kleine Leine, which is in flood. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Situation picture - Flood situation remains tense in many places

The floods are still causing high water levels in many places in Lower Saxony. This is according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Friday morning. The water level measured at 7.00 a.m. exceeded the highest reporting level in numerous areas.

On the Weser, this was the case in Rinteln, Nienburg and Drakenburg, on the Aller in Eitze, Celle and Langlingen, for example, and in Neustadt, Greene and Schwarmstedt along the Leine. "In addition to the catchment areas of the Aller, Leine, Oker and Hase, the Weser is particularly affected by flooding," the situation report stated. Downstream of the Weser, the water levels would continue to rise. Particularly in the lower course of the Middle Weser, it is therefore not yet possible to speak of an easing of the situation.

Situation report

