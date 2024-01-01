Flood situation - Flood situation remains stable - sandbags in the south

The flood situation in Saxony-Anhalt remains stable, albeit at a high level in places. According to the State Office for Flood Protection (LHW), the flood peak on the Elbe continued to move towards Tangermünde on Monday, where the second of four alert levels was reached. At the Barby gauge and further upstream near Wittenberg, the water levels had already dropped again by the New Year. However, the situation remains tense in the south of Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia on the Helme.

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency on Saturday in order to better coordinate the situation. According to the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl (non-party), emergency shelters were set up in two gymnasiums in Bennungen and Roßla as a precautionary measure in the event of an evacuation. However, these have not yet been needed. There are still around two million cubic meters too much water in the Kelbra reservoir. Water has therefore been drained from the reservoir in a controlled manner for days. The water levels in the Helme are therefore above the guideline value for the highest alert level, but have remained constant since the weekend.

The dykes have been secured with sandbags in several places. According to the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, they are being closely monitored. Last week, a dyke on the Helme north of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth was opened with excavators to prevent a dyke breach in the worst-case scenario. Since then, the water has been draining onto open fields in Thuringia. This opening was extended over the weekend and significantly deepened again on New Year's Eve, the district of Kyffhäuserkreis announced on Monday. This has significantly eased the situation, said district administrator Antje Hochwind-Schneider (SPD).

The authorities are concerned about the weather in the coming days. The German Weather Service has warned of heavy rainfall in the Upper Harz from Tuesday to Thursday. This could lead to further flooding situations.

The helpers also have to deal with onlookers time and again. In Lostau (Jerichower Land), for example, several people were found in an unseaworthy children's inflatable boat in the Elbe flood zone, as the police reported on Sunday. Police authorities in southern Saxony-Anhalt also warned people not to enter the dykes.

