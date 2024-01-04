Floods - Flood situation remains critical: reporting level 4 possible

The flood situation in the north and east of Bavaria worsened further on Thursday. According to forecasts by the Flood Information Service (HND), warning level 4 may be reached locally. This means that built-up areas could also be flooded to a greater extent. Particularly affected in the north are the regions around Coburg, Kronach, Lichtenfels, Kulmbach and Bayreuth, the northern part of Lower Franconia and the eastern Bavarian district of Cham along the River Regen.

The German Weather Service also announced further persistent rain for Thursday. In the low mountain ranges, the rainfall could subside during the course of the day. Snow is also expected at higher altitudes in the Alps and the Bavarian Forest.

In the past few days, the rain in the north and east of Bavaria had caused many rivers to rise and led to flooding in some places. In many places, volunteers fought against the water with the help of sandbags, for example, to prevent the worst from happening. In Würzburg, the traditional Three Kings Swim in the Main planned for Saturday was canceled. Swimming in the river is no longer permitted above a water level of 2.70 in Würzburg; the critical mark was exceeded on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the flood information service of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment on Thursday, reporting level 3 is currently being exceeded at eight locations in Upper and Lower Franconia. These include, for example, the Franconian Saale near Bad Kissingen, the Steinach near Fürth am Berg (Coburg district) and the Main near Mainleus (Kulmbach district). At reporting level 3, individual built-up properties, cellars and streets could be flooded.

In view of the flooding and increasing extreme weather events, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) promised continued high investment in disaster protection. "In recent years, we have invested heavily in equipping the disaster control authorities and emergency organizations, with a total of 88 million euros invested since 2019. We will continue these investments at a high level," the minister told Mediengruppe Bayern (Passauer Neue Presse, Mittelbayerische Zeitung, Donaukurier) on Thursday.

The Free State is already well equipped with 450,000 emergency personnel in fire departments, voluntary aid organizations and the technical relief organization, as well as the "Disaster Protection Bavaria 2025" concept.

According to the information provided, a total of 47 million euros will be available for the procurement of resources and vehicles alone, despite the difficult conditions in the 2024/25 double budget. A further increase for the coming years will have to be discussed.

