Storm - Flood situation remains critical on New Year's Eve

The flood situation remains tense in some regions of Lower Saxony on New Year's Eve. On Sunday night, the second-highest level was still being reported at many water gauges. According to the German Weather Service, New Year's Eve morning should initially remain free of precipitation. Later, there could be rain showers. Larger amounts of precipitation are expected again from Tuesday onwards.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is planning a visit to the flood areas to thank helpers and show solidarity, according to a report in Bild. There was no official confirmation at first. According to the newspaper on Saturday evening, Scholz wants to show those affected that the government will not leave them alone in this difficult situation. The exact time and place of the visit are still under wraps.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation had announced that several water levels had peaked and would fall again. According to the information, the water levels in the middle and lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker will remain at the current level for the time being.

The all-clear has not yet been given in other river basins such as the Hunte and Wümme either. The Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior expected the situation to remain tense in the north-west in the Oldenburg area and in the districts of Celle, Vechta and Osterholz.

Fireworks not permitted in some areas on New Year's Eve

In order to save the emergency services extra work, several cities recommended that fireworks and firecrackers should not be used on New Year's Eve, such as the city of Celle. The emergency services were already very busy with the floods. Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) also recommended not using firecrackers on New Year's Eve in areas affected by flooding.

In some cases, firecrackers were also banned, such as in the municipality of Lilienthal in the district of Osterholz near Bremen. The district also feared that many onlookers would be out and about in the flood area on New Year's Eve. In the municipality of Hatten near Oldenburg, however, such a ban was lifted after a reassessment of the situation. However, Mayor Guido Heinsich (non-party) also warned people there to handle fireworks responsibly.

In the Hanseatic city of Bremen itself, the ban on fireworks that had already been issued for some districts was extended. From 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, no fireworks may be set off anywhere in Bremen within a zone of 300 meters of open landscapes such as meadows, fields or moors, the Department of the Interior announced on Saturday. Due to the ongoing flooding, there are fewer places for wild animals to retreat to, it said.

Evacuations could end

Precautionary evacuations in the municipality of Hatten could end on Sunday. On Saturday evening, the securing of dykes with sandbags was to be completed. A federal police helicopter was also deployed for this purpose. In Winsen near Celle and Lilienthal, however, it was not possible to predict when people would be able to return to their homes.

In the city of Oldenburg, preparations were made for a possible evacuation, for example in the Achterdiek area, where the coastal canal flows into the Hunte. The dykes are still under high pressure, the city announced on Saturday. So far, however, the dykes are dry and stable. "This is a precautionary measure - a concrete evacuation is currently not planned."

Ministry of the Interior sees state well positioned with helpers

The state considers itself well equipped with rescue workers in the flood situation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency on Friday that it was assumed that the situation could also be managed with its own resources over New Year's Eve. The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) was preparing to work in the flood areas into the first week of January, THW President Sabine Lackner told dpa in Berlin. Water rescuers from the German Life Saving Association DLRG are also being deployed to secure the dykes.

Weather forecast German Weather Service for Lower Saxony Pegelonline

Source: www.stern.de