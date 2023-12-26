Flood situation remains critical in many places

At midday on Tuesday, the German Weather Service lifted all severe weather warnings in connection with heavy continuous rain. "However, the flood situation on the rivers remains very tense in some places," the authority in Offenbach announced.

All water levels on the Oker in Lower Saxony were above the highest reporting level. The Oker dam reached its maximum capacity; as a result, more water was released into the Oker. The city administration of Braunschweig expected this to have an impact on the flooding situation in the city late on Tuesday evening. Some roads along the Oker were closed.

In Celle, the fire department reportedly secured a retirement and nursing home. A sandbag dam there had to be constantly raised and adjusted, they said on Tuesday. In Altencelle, a dog that was trapped by the floodwaters on a raised area also had to be rescued. Several roads in Celle were closed due to the flooding.

The Bremen fire department spoke of a tense flood situation. Numerous properties near the River Wümme were under water. In some areas, the electricity had to be cut off and a support center was set up for affected residents.

In Rinteln, Lower Saxony, more than a hundred residents of a street flooded by the Weser had to leave their homes on Tuesday, as reported by NDR. In the town of Northeim, a dyke broke; the waters of the Rhume flowed unhindered into a recreational lake.

Several hundred firefighters stabilized dikes in East Frisia on Tuesday night to prevent dike breaches. In the municipality of Langholt, the deployment of the fire departments was reduced to a minimum, as the district fire department announced on Tuesday. The water levels had fallen by around 30 centimetres during the night; it had not been necessary to evacuate residents.

The night-time safety measures were also successful in nearby Hollen, a district of the municipality of Uplengen. The dyke remained stable during the night and during inspections on Tuesday morning. However, the dykes will continue to be monitored in order to be able to react immediately in the event of renewed danger.

The situation in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz in Saxony-Anhalt was also tense. "After the continuous rainfall over the past few days, the Kelbra reservoir has reached its capacity limit, meaning that there is a risk of flooding in the villages along the Helme," the district announced. The residents of the village of Thürungen were asked to leave their homes. The evacuation was reportedly completed by the evening.

In Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia, numerous emergency services were still busy with safety measures on Tuesday after damage to a dyke was discovered.

In northern Thuringia, a district of the municipality of Heringen was evacuated on Monday due to flooding and the failure of the power supply. The local administration called on the residents of Windehausen to leave the area.

The situation in Windehausen had deteriorated since Sunday. The village could no longer be reached by normal cars due to the flooding. On Tuesday, Windehausen was still under water; electricity is expected to be unavailable for several more days. Overall, however, the flood situation in Thuringia is also expected to ease in the coming days.

In Dresden, the Terrassenufer was already closed on Monday due to the rising level of the Elbe. The city's environmental agency expects water levels to continue to rise over the next few days. The Dresden Christmas Circus, which has pitched its tents on the Elbe, canceled its performances scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. An ecumenical church service planned for Boxing Day could not take place either.

Federal Minister of the Interior Faeser thanked the emergency services throughout Germany. "Thousands of volunteers are working tirelessly alongside the full-time emergency services and are unable to spend Christmas with their families," she told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Wednesday edition). "What they do for all of us deserves the greatest appreciation and respect."

Source: www.stern.de