Decline in water levels - Flood situation on the Saale in Halle eases

The water level of the Saale has receded in Halle. At 4.60 meters on Thursday afternoon at the Trotha lower gauge, the flood situation in the city had eased further compared to the previous day, according to the city administration. The peak was at 4.94 meters. Up to a water level of 4.50 meters, alert level 2 is still in effect and a further decrease is expected in the coming days.

If the water levels allow, closed paths will also be reopened. In addition, the municipal utilities are currently checking in which streets the lighting can be switched back on. However, a complete normalization is only to be expected when the water level is below alarm level 1 with 4.0 meters.

Press release City of Halle

Source: www.stern.de