Storm - Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The flood wave is flowing downstream and will reach its peak in Bad Düben on the border with Saxony-Anhalt on Tuesday morning, said Uwe Büttner from the State Office for Environment, Agriculture and Geology.

"We have a calm flood situation," said Büttner. In some regions, such as the Chemnitz area, the water levels had fallen again since Christmas Eve. In Saxony, it had rained heavily for several days in a row and snowed in the hills and mountains. Roads had to be closed due to the flooding and rising water levels.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has forecast further changeable weather with rain. Snowmelt and thaw are also expected in the Ore Mountains. The town of Grimma put its flood protection system into operation on Christmas Eve and closed the flood gates. Despite the melting snow in the upper mountains, Büttner does not expect the flood situation to worsen.

Flood warning level 3 means that flooding can occur in built-up areas and cause major damage. The population was asked to stay away from watercourses, avoid basements, underpasses and similar and not to cross flooded areas on foot or by vehicle.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de