Flood situation on the Hunte in the northwest worsens

According to the authorities, the flood situation in the Hunte river basin in north-western Lower Saxony has worsened significantly. According to current forecasts, water levels will remain at a high level or continue to rise until the end of the week. This was announced by the Flood...

Sandbags and bigbacks are ready to be brought to the Hunte. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
According to the authorities, the flood situation in the Hunte river basin in north-western Lower Saxony has worsened significantly. According to current forecasts, water levels will remain at a high level or continue to rise until the end of the week. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center of the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation Agency (NLWKN) in Hildesheim on Wednesday. There is a risk of major flooding, which could also affect properties, roads or cellars, the authority warned.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall of 15 to 20 liters per square meter has fallen in the area, locally even more. The German Weather Service (DWD) is predicting heavier showers for the region this Wednesday. The River Hunte flows from Lake Dümmer through the Wildeshauser Geest and the towns of Wildeshausen and Oldenburg. Northwest of Bremen, it reaches the Weser.

