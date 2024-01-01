Storm - Flood situation on the Helme in Thuringia somewhat more relaxed

The deepening of a dyke breach has eased the flood situation on the River Helme in the border region between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The water level has dropped by 16 centimeters since Sunday. It is now at 2.92, but is still comparatively high, said a spokesperson for the Kyffhäuserkreis district on Monday when asked in Sondershausen. A dyke breach near the village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth in the Kyffhäuserkreis, which has been widened several times over the past few days to a total width of 45 meters, has been deepened.

Part of the floodwater from the Helme will thus continue to be diverted onto agricultural land in the so-called Alter Rieth. "It was the right decision, together with experts from Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, to deepen the breach in the dyke. This prevented worse consequences for the communities of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth and Heygendorf," explained the district administrator of the Kyffhäuserkreis, Antje Hochwind-Schneider (SPD), according to her administration.

According to the district administration, a lot of water is still being released from the Kelbra reservoir in Saxony-Anhalt into the Helme. This is necessary in order to regain storage space. Further rainfall has been announced for the next few days.

According to the Thuringian State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation, the water level at all flood warning gauges fell below the reference value for the start of the report on Monday. One exception was the Hinternah gauge in Hildburghausen. According to forecasts, however, the downward trend will only continue until midday on Tuesday. After that, rainfall and rising water levels are expected.

