Flood situation on the Elbe remains tense

The flood situation in Saxony remains tense, especially on the Elbe. However, water levels on other rivers such as the Mulde and the Weiße Elster fell on Wednesday. After the continuous rain over the Christmas holidays, the German Weather Service predicted hardly any precipitation until Friday.

On the Elbe, the second-highest alert level 3 was in force at the Schöna gauge on the border with the Czech Republic, while the relevant level of six meters was not yet reached in Dresden. According to the state flood center, 5.87 meters were measured at midday. The six-meter mark was predicted to be exceeded on Thursday morning. The city of Dresden had already declared a level 3 alert on Tuesday evening.

Road closures in Dresden

The Dresden fire department set up an operations control center at the fire department to coordinate the flood prevention measures with the city administration. The current flooding is nothing unusual for the city of Dresden, fire department spokesman Michael Klahre told the German Press Agency. "We are experienced here.".

Currently, the areas at risk of flooding are being patrolled twice a day as part of the control service to check whether the dykes are in order or whether there is a risk of breaches, and the situation is being monitored. According to Klahre, there is a flood defense plan that is being worked through. "So far there has been nothing unexpected." And the water level is rising more slowly than expected, "so we are well ahead of the situation here."

The city closed several roads on Wednesday to set up the flood protection gates on Weißeritzstraße and the Ostra-Ufer. The Ostra sports park was also completely closed until further notice. All Elbe ferries stopped operating for the time being. However, Dresden's public transport company still considers the winter floods to be "normal working routine".

Kretschmer visits state flood center

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer believes that the state is well equipped to deal with the current situation. After the floods of the century in 2002 and 2013, a great deal had been invested in flood protection, said the CDU politician on Wednesday during a visit to the State Flood Center. The emergency services were working highly professionally. "That's why the population is well protected," said Kretschmer. "Nevertheless, it has to be said: a flood is a natural event, nobody has it one hundred percent under control. But we are doing what is humanly possible here in Dresden and in Saxony."

Easing in the other river basins

On the Mulde and the White Elster, where there had been major flooding over the Christmas period, the water levels receded everywhere. On the Mulde, only Bad Düben was still at alert level 2 on Wednesday, while the Parthe in Leipzig was still at level 2 in the Weiße Elster river basin. This means that there may be flooding of green areas and fields as well as slight traffic obstructions.

ADAC: Do not drive through deep puddles

The automobile club ADAC called on drivers to avoid flooded areas. Meadows or fields should also not be driven through because they are very soggy. Deep puddles and flooded underpasses should also not be driven through. If a car is flooded with water, you should not try to drive it away yourself or start the engine. Under certain circumstances, the vehicle may work again - but only if the engine is not started after the accident.

