Disasters - Flood situation in the district of Celle eases

According to the district, the flood situation around Celle is easing somewhat. The water level of the Aller has continued to fall and the weather situation gives hope that no major rainfall is to be expected, the district announced on Sunday morning. "However, the situation is still dynamic and is being constantly monitored," said District Administrator Axel Flader (CDU).

In Wathlingen, where the water had damaged a dyke, around 550 helpers had reportedly been working since Saturday afternoon. Using around 16,000 sandbags, they worked into the night to stabilize the dyke. As things stand, the situation in Wathlingen is now secure.

An emergency shelter in a school center for up to 300 people was put into stand-by mode and can be made available again within an hour.

Source: www.stern.de