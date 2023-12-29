Emergency - Flood situation in the county of Bentheim eases

According to the district, the flood situation in the county of Bentheim is easing as water levels fall. According to a statement on Friday, the Vechte and Dinkel rivers are no longer at flood warning level in several places. They are located in the west of the district on the border with the Netherlands.

The pre-alert, which the district's disaster control team had been in since December 25, was to be withdrawn on Friday. The all-clear could not be given everywhere. On the Vechte near Emlichheim, for example, the second of three alert levels was still in force - and this would remain the case for some time to come. Dikes in the region will therefore continue to be closely monitored. "The dykes and dams are still under great strain and high pressure from the water levels," it said.

Softening and leaks are possible at any time. This was also evident on Friday night, when the fire department rushed to Nordhorn to prevent a dam collapse with 7500 sandbags. The South-North Canal was threatening to break at Lock I.

