Consequences of severe weather - Flood situation in Oldenburg tense after new rainfall

After further rainfall, there is no sign of the flood situation on the Hunte in Oldenburg easing. Forces from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) were deployed on Tuesday to secure a residential building from the threat of flooding with sandbags. "The situation is still tense," said Oldenburg's Lord Mayor Jürgen Krogmann (SPD). The emergency services had actually hoped that the water levels would continue to fall. However, the new rain meant that they now had to tremble for longer. "But on the whole, I think we have the situation under control," said Krogmann.

Securing the dykes is still the main task. On Tuesday, around 250 people were deployed on site and in the disaster control team. Up to 900 helpers were on call, said the mayor. However, the flood situation, which has now been ongoing for over a week, is putting a strain on the forces. "It will now also be important that we can continue to show this high level of motivation and willingness to help over the next few days so that we can finally overcome the situation."

Source: www.stern.de