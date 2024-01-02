Weather - Flood situation in Mansfeld-Südharz remains tense

The flood situation in the south of Saxony-Anhalt remains tense. "The situation remains very serious due to the current weather conditions," said the district administrator of Mansfeld-Südharz, André Schröder (CDU), on Tuesday. The district had declared a state of emergency due to the flooding on Saturday (30.12.). As a result, the central organization lies with the district.

Hundreds of emergency personnel are on duty along the Helme dykes to reinforce, secure and build up the dykes, it said. Coordination is also currently taking place with the dam operator and the State Office for Flood Protection. Volunteers are being sought throughout the district. Helpers should bring work gloves, rubber boots and shovels.

Source: www.stern.de