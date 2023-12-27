Storm - Flood situation in Lower Saxony remains tense

The flood situation in Lower Saxony remains tense on Wednesday. However, the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) said on Wednesday that the situation is not expected to worsen on a large scale in the coming days. "The worst is over, but it's not over yet," a spokeswoman told dpa. No major, nationwide rainfall is expected in the next few days, which will ease the situation somewhat. Heavier rain is not expected until the end of the week. However, the weather forecasts are still uncertain.

The water has currently risen so high at 40 gauges that the highest warning level is in force. On the Weser between Hannoversch Münden and Höxter, the peak levels have now been reached and the water is falling again. Further north, however, the water levels continued to rise.

"Particularly in the Middle Weser, it is therefore not yet possible to speak of an easing of the situation," the authority's situation report from Wednesday morning states. "On the contrary, it can still be assumed that the water levels will continue to rise at some gauges, especially from the Drakenburg gauge and further downstream." In Drakenburg (district of Nienburg), the water level has already exceeded the previous high from 1981.

Despite the increased inflow from the reservoirs in the Harz Mountains, the Oker and Innerste are not expected to worsen, according to the authorities. Early on Tuesday morning, the emergency spillways opened at the Oker and Innerste dams after both reservoirs had reached their capacity limit. Since then, more water has been flowing into the two rivers.

This will remain the case on Wednesday, the authorities explained. "However, this is not expected to worsen the flood situation in the Innerste and Oker rivers." Water levels are still expected to fall in the upper reaches of both rivers. In the lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker, however, the water levels will continue to rise according to the authorities, "so that the flood risk will increase".

