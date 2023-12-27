Storm - Flood situation in Lower Saxony remains tense

The flood situation in Lower Saxony remains tense on Wednesday. However, the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) said on Wednesday that the situation is not expected to worsen on a large scale in the coming days. "The worst is over, but it's not over yet," a spokeswoman told dpa.

Levels are expected to continue to rise, especially on the Middle Weser and the upper reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker rivers. However, no major, nationwide rainfall is expected in the next few days, which will ease the situation somewhat. Heavier rain is not expected until the end of the week.

On the Weser between Hannoversch Münden and Höxter, the peak levels have now been reached and the water is falling again. Despite the increased inflow from the reservoirs, the Oker and Innerste rivers in the Harz region are not expected to get worse either, according to the authorities.

On Tuesday morning, the emergency spillways opened at the Oker and Innerste dams after both reservoirs had reached their capacity limit. "However, this is not expected to worsen the flood situation in the Innerste and Oker rivers," said a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

In Braunschweig, the Oker did not rise dramatically during the night. During the night to Wednesday, the water levels remained at a constant level, said a spokesperson for the city. The water from the Oker dam in the Harz Mountains, where the emergency spillway opened on Tuesday, had spread widely across the area.

According to the NLWKN, the emergency spillways of the two dams will remain open on Wednesday. The responsible Harz waterworks initially did not want to give an assessment of the current situation at the eight reservoirs. On Tuesday evening, the waterworks announced that the levels had fallen slightly due to the increased water discharge. This would create storage space again for the coming days.

In Bremen, the fire department is preparing for a lengthy flood operation in some parts of the city. In the Borgfeld district, the residents of several houses on the Wümme were evacuated. Properties in the district of Timmersloh are also affected by the flooding. "Timmersloh is 70 percent blocked by water," said the fire department spokesman. To get there, you have to take a very long detour.

In Lingen (Emsland), a campsite on the Ems was evacuated. "Entry is not permitted due to the high water level," the town announced on Wednesday. Around 60 campers were affected.

On Wednesday, the town of Rinteln (district of Schaumburg) lifted the evacuation issued the day before for more than 100 residents of a street near the town wall. The area had been secured with a flood protection system during the night.

In Celle, a dyke on the Aller was damaged by flooding and rain. Sandbags and mobile dykes are now to be used to build three lines of protection there, the district announced.

In Neustadt am Rübenberge in the Hanover region, a car driver got stuck in the water after ignoring a road closure on the Leine, according to the local fire department.

NLWKN situation report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de