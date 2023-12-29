Emergency - Flood situation in Lower Saxony remains serious

Flooded roads, railroad lines and cellars - and no end in sight. Large parts of Lower Saxony continue to struggle with the ongoing flooding. In some places, however, the situation is easing slightly. The focus is shifting from the Harz Mountains towards the districts of Celle and Oldenburg, for example, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg in Hanover on Friday. In many places, the water levels indicated the highest reporting level.

The flood situation varied from region to region and the all-clear could not yet be given for the whole of Lower Saxony, said Rohrberg. Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) said that the focus of the flooding had shifted from the south-east to the north-west of the state over the past few days as the masses of water moved in. "We now have major challenges in the area of the Lower Weser and especially the small tributaries, where a lot of water is pressing against the dykes," said Lower Saxony's Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) on Friday during a visit to the Salzderhelden flood retention basin.

Federal Armed Forces and Federal Police provide support

Two helicopters were deployed near Oldenburg. A Federal Police helicopter transported particularly large sandbags to secure the dykes. A navy helicopter flew up to get an overview of the situation. Both helicopters were initially deployed in the municipality of Hatten, through which the River Hunte flows.

According to state fire director Rohrberg, a so-called exceptional event was also detected in several districts and the city of Oldenburg. However, this has now been lifted in the districts of Hildesheim and Northeim, among others. The so-called exceptional event means that districts can access emergency services more easily, for example. Tens of thousands of sandbags were packed and distributed throughout the state to protect homes and dykes.

Disaster tourists cause problems

The city of Celle appealed to people to take closures seriously and only travel to Celle if absolutely necessary. "Growing "flood tourism" and traffic are preventing rescue workers from getting through in many places." To save the emergency services extra work, the city also recommended avoiding fireworks and firecrackers on New Year's Eve.

In the municipality of Lilienthal in the district of Osterholz near Bremen, a ban on fireworks was issued. Environment Minister Meyer also recommended not using firecrackers on New Year's Eve in areas affected by flooding. The district of Osterholz also fears that many onlookers will be out and about in the flood area on New Year's Eve.

Numerous districts once again appealed not to walk on dykes, as they are softened and could be damaged. In the city of Oldenburg, there is a ban on entering dykes, which is punishable by a fine of up to 5000 euros.

Two retirement homes evacuated

In Müden (Aller) near Gifhorn, a retirement home was evacuated because water had entered the building. On Friday, 13 residents were taken out of the home, according to the German Red Cross (DRK). On Thursday, volunteers from the DRK and the volunteer fire department had already accommodated around 20 people in other retirement homes.

A retirement home in Meppen located directly on the Ems was also evacuated as a precaution. 52 residents were taken out of the home on Thursday evening with the help of the DRK, said a city spokeswoman. There is a risk of flooding at various points in the city due to softened dykes.

Animals are also still at risk due to the flooding. The Serengeti Park Hodenhagen is preparing for further evacuations of animals with an emergency plan. The house of the antelopes and giraffes, which is surrounded by water, is a particular cause for concern, said a spokeswoman for the zoo. "These animals would have to be anaesthetized for an evacuation, which is a big risk."

Situation could worsen again - rain reported

According to estimates by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation, the water levels downstream of the Weser will continue to rise. It is therefore not yet possible to speak of an easing of the situation, particularly in the lower reaches of the Middle Weser. In view of the expected rainfall, Interior Minister Behrens expects the flood situation to worsen in some regions in the coming days, as she said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

By Saturday morning, 20 to 30 liters of rain per square meter could fall in some areas of Lower Saxony, according to a meteorologist from the German Weather Service. This would mainly affect the southern half of the state. According to the information, it will remain somewhat drier in the northern half with five to ten liters per square meter until Saturday morning. Overall, the amount of rain is less than at the beginning of the flooding, said the meteorologist. From Saturday to Sunday morning, the rain is expected to subside somewhat.

Rail traffic in the northwest still experiencing problems

Due to the weather and the flooding, rail travelers must be prepared for delays and line closures for longer than planned. The connection between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is still restricted due to the flooding, said a spokeswoman for Nordwestbahn on Friday.

For the Regional Express 18 line between Wilhelmshaven, Oldenburg and Osnabrück, for example, a replacement timetable is in place up to and including January 7. Due to the water level, it has not yet been possible to make reconnaissance trips to assess the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

Further easing at the dams

Meanwhile, the water levels at the reservoirs in the Harz region continue to fall. After the Okertalsperre, no more water is being released via the emergency overflow at the Innerstetalsperre either, as a spokesman for the Harz waterworks said on Friday. However, the situation is still tense as there is still too much water in the reservoirs.

On Friday morning, the Innerste reservoir was 99 percent full. Dams are never completely dammed to protect against flood events during regular operation, so that a so-called flood retention area always remains as a buffer. This is still partially filled at the Oker and Innerste dams, among others. At the Innerste and Oker dams, water has been released as planned via the emergency spillways since Tuesday night because the planned maximum reservoir capacity was exceeded.

Situation report

