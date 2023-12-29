Hanover - Flood situation in Lower Saxony: more rain expected

In Lower Saxony, it will remain rainy in some regions during the floods. A meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) told dpa that it could rain on Friday, especially in southern Lower Saxony. It could be rainy in the southern Emsland region and in the Lüneburg Heath. By Saturday morning, 20 to 30 liters of rain per square meter could fall in isolated areas, and even less in some parts of the southern part of the state. In the northern half of the state, it will reportedly remain somewhat drier with five to ten liters per square meter until Saturday morning. Overall, the amount of rain will be less than at the beginning of the flooding, said the meteorologist. From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, the rain is expected to subside somewhat. Then precipitation is more likely near the coast.

Weather forecast from the German Weather Service for Lower Saxony and Bremen

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de