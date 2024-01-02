Storm - Flood situation in Lilienthal near Bremen remains tense

The situation in the flood-threatened municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen remains tense. "It's been raining all day, which is very unfortunate," said the municipality's spokeswoman late Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the water levels had dropped during the night. This is a kind of buffer in case it continues to rain - as expected by the German Weather Service. "The emergency services are still working around the clock to check the situation." Around 20,000 people live in Lilienthal.

The fire department, the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), the German Life Saving Association (DLRG), the German Red Cross (DRK) and numerous farmers have been working continuously for days because of the flooding. The willingness of the population to help is huge. "We are overwhelmed by the solidarity here. We have a lot of help from different directions. The whole community is sticking together," said the spokeswoman.

Almost 100 people in Lilienthal are currently unable to return to their houses or apartments, having been forced to leave their homes on the night of December 28. A further 350 people have since been able to return to their homes, according to the spokesperson.

The dykes soaked by the water were stabilized with sandbags. In order to protect threatened houses, a barrier with extra-large sandbags was also erected as close to the dyke as possible. One such bag weighed up to 1.3 tons, according to the spokeswoman. These so-called big bags were placed in two rows along a line around 250 meters long.

Elsewhere, a mobile dyke around 800 meters long was set up - also as a preventative safety measure. The mobile dyke was initially filled with air; if necessary, the emergency services can quickly pump water into the large hose to create a stable protective barrier. "We are constantly reassessing the situation," said the spokeswoman.

Two forests in Lilienthal are no longer allowed to be entered. According to the general decree, the soil in the forests has become so soft due to the rise in ground and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels that the stability of some trees is no longer guaranteed and trees have already fallen over. The dyke systems and areas close to the dyke may not be entered either. Exceptions apply for emergency services.

Source: www.stern.de