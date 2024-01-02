Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanythwbad weatherlower saxonydrkdlrglilienthalwaterfloodweatherfire departmentclimatebremen

Flood situation in Lilienthal near Bremen remains tense

The water is threatening. Numerous helpers are working in Lilienthal near Bremen. The community is hoping for an end to the rain and expresses great gratitude.

 and  Lauren Adams
2 min read
The softened dikes on the Wörpe have been cordoned off. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The softened dikes on the Wörpe have been cordoned off. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Flood situation in Lilienthal near Bremen remains tense

The situation in the flood-threatened municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen remains tense. "It's been raining all day, which is very unfortunate," said the municipality's spokeswoman late Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the water levels had dropped during the night. This is a kind of buffer in case it continues to rain - as expected by the German Weather Service. "The emergency services are still working around the clock to check the situation." Around 20,000 people live in Lilienthal.

The fire department, the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), the German Life Saving Association (DLRG), the German Red Cross (DRK) and numerous farmers have been working continuously for days because of the flooding. The willingness of the population to help is huge. "We are overwhelmed by the solidarity here. We have a lot of help from different directions. The whole community is sticking together," said the spokeswoman.

Almost 100 people in Lilienthal are currently unable to return to their houses or apartments, having been forced to leave their homes on the night of December 28. A further 350 people have since been able to return to their homes, according to the spokesperson.

The dykes soaked by the water were stabilized with sandbags. In order to protect threatened houses, a barrier with extra-large sandbags was also erected as close to the dyke as possible. One such bag weighed up to 1.3 tons, according to the spokeswoman. These so-called big bags were placed in two rows along a line around 250 meters long.

Elsewhere, a mobile dyke around 800 meters long was set up - also as a preventative safety measure. The mobile dyke was initially filled with air; if necessary, the emergency services can quickly pump water into the large hose to create a stable protective barrier. "We are constantly reassessing the situation," said the spokeswoman.

Two forests in Lilienthal are no longer allowed to be entered. According to the general decree, the soil in the forests has become so soft due to the rise in ground and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels that the stability of some trees is no longer guaranteed and trees have already fallen over. The dyke systems and areas close to the dyke may not be entered either. Exceptions apply for emergency services.

Information from the municipality of Lilienthal General ruling on the ban on entering areas Ban on entering dykes Map of the evacuation area DWD forecast for Lower Saxony Lilienthal on Instagram with maps of affected areas

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A Schott AG employee works in the "Lighting and Imaging" department of the glass technology group....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Short-time work continues at two Schott sites

Short-time working continues at two sites of the specialty glass manufacturer Schott. In October, the company announced that 620 of a total of around 3,300 employees at its headquarters in Mainz and more than 700 of a total of around 1,300 employees at its Mitterteich site in Bavaria would be...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Helped arrest people smugglers: Investigation

Following the arrest of a suspected smuggler with the help of three private individuals, they are also being investigated. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Traunstein announced on Tuesday that, due to the injuries medically diagnosed on the arrested man, the main focus is on...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Motor Extended Range MJ 2024.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Greetings from the rear

In addition to the classic electric SUV XC40, Volvo has also worked on its coupé brother, the C40. Now the new more efficient electric motor drives the rear axle and the improved battery is to be used in the extended range. range to provide a range of 582 kilometers.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
Short trip through the Maritime Alps 2023.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Ice age

The year is over and it's time to look back on a unique trip to the Cote d'Azur and across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. What could be better suited to the fun on the bends than a quartet from Zuffenhausen?

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public