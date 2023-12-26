Storm - Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water levels fell by around 30 centimeters during the night.

According to the information, dyke inspections are now being stepped up. However, the filling of sandbags was stopped in the morning. With a total of 17 pallets, there are enough sandbags available for the time being, according to the fire department.

