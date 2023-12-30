Weather - Flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed

The flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed. As the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday, there could be a brief rise in water levels at some gauges following the rainfall on Friday. However, according to current forecasts, no further exceedances of flood levels are expected.

According to HLNUG, five water levels are currently still above reporting level 1, affecting the Weser, Werra, Eder and the lower reaches of the Nidder. At reporting level 1, the waters are full to the brim and smaller areas of the banks are flooded.

"According to current forecasts, the current easing of the flood situation will continue for the time being," explained the experts. However, widespread rainfall is forecast for the beginning of 2024. This could lead to flood levels being exceeded again.

