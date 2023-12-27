Flood - Flood situation in Hesse continues to ease slightly

The water levels in Hesse are continuing to fall in many places. "As the weather generally calms down today, the flood situation in Hesse is gradually easing slightly," announced the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) on Wednesday.

The water levels on the Eder, Diemel, Fulda, Lahn and Rhine are therefore tending to fall, while the water levels on the Kinzig are partly falling and partly stagnating. According to the HLNUG, however, water levels on the Main are still expected to rise slightly according to current forecasts. Gradually falling water levels are expected there from Thursday.

According to the authority's flood information, the Werra and Weser still have high water levels. They are expected to remain at a high level over the next few days with only a slow downward trend. Level 3 was still exceeded at the Bad Karlshafen gauge on the Weser on Wednesday. Across the country, level 2 was also exceeded at five gauging stations at midday and reporting level 1 at 19.

Level 1 is reached as soon as a body of water is full to the brim and the water overflows its banks in some places. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood", which floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

Overall, HLNUG expects the situation to ease further. However, heavy rainfall is expected again at the turn of the year, which could lead to a renewed rise in water levels, it said.

Source: www.stern.de