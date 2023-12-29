Fire department - Flood situation in Hanover stable: danger not yet averted

The danger of flooding has not yet been averted in the capital of Lower Saxony. However, the water levels of the Leine and Ihme rivers have fallen, meaning that the situation can be considered stable, the fire department announced on Friday. All operational measures will be maintained for the time being. Among other things, the mobile flood protection systems would be checked regularly. It cannot be ruled out that the situation could worsen again. The further development of the flood situation cannot be predicted with certainty.

