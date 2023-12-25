Skip to content
Flood situation in Hamburg eases: Rain at Christmas

After storm Zoltan, a man takes a walk in the drizzle and calm at Holzhafen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Weather - Flood situation in Hamburg eases: Rain at Christmas

The flood situation in Hamburg and parts of Schleswig-Holstein remained largely relaxed on Christmas Day. A value of 1.5 meters above mean high water (MHW) was expected for Hamburg on the Elbe. The peak is expected at 3.08 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). The same value applies for Geesthacht. Overall, the situation is rather relaxed. Gauges of 1.50 meters or more are considered storm surges.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicted increasing clouds and rain for Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein coming from the Elbe on Tuesday night, which would later turn into showers. The lowest temperatures will be between 5 and 8 degrees. On Boxing Day, there will be moderate to fresh winds from the west to northwest with gale-force gusts on Tuesday, with strong winds on the coasts. There may be isolated squalls.

Source: www.stern.de

