Flood situation in Germany eased in many places on Wednesday

The flood situation in Germany eased in many places on Wednesday. However, the situation remained critical in some parts of the country. The German Weather Service did not expect any further storms or heavy rain for the time being. In response to the flooding of the past few days, the Green Party called for better flood protection.

"Where cities are right next to the water, we need additional investment in technical flood protection such as dykes and retention basins," said Jan-Niclas Gesenhues, environmental policy spokesperson for the Green parliamentary group in the Bundestag, in Wednesday's edition of the Düsseldorfer "Rheinische Post". "From now on, flood prevention and climate adaptation must be taken into account in all planning."

In Germany, too, "floods and inundations are becoming more frequent and more severe", said the Green politician. "So far, we are not yet sufficiently prepared for such consequences of the climate crisis." Nature itself and healthy floodplains would be the best way to help.

The flood forecasting center for Lower Saxony announced that the situation remains very tense and is worsening locally. Numerous water levels, especially in the south of the federal state, are already above the highest reporting level 3, and levels could still rise in some places, especially on the Middle Weser. The water is also still rising on the lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker rivers.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de