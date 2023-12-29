Skip to content
Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on Deutschlandfunk radio this morning that alert level 3 should be reduced during the course of Friday. All protective measures had been effective and there had been no major damage so far.

The city had declared the second-highest warning level prematurely because a water level of more than 6 meters was expected. By Sunday, the city expects the water to fall below the guideline value of alert level 2 to less than 5 meters.

Statement from the city of Dresden

