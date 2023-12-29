State Flood Center - Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on Deutschlandfunk radio this morning that alert level 3 should be reduced during the course of Friday. All protective measures had been effective and there had been no major damage so far.

The city had declared the second-highest warning level prematurely because a water level of more than 6 meters was expected. By Sunday, the city expects the water to fall below the guideline value of alert level 2 to less than 5 meters.

Statement from the city of Dresden

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de