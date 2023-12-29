Emergency - Flood situation in Celle remains tense

The flood situation in and around the town of Celle remains tense, even if there is currently no threat of the situation escalating. Most water gauges in the region are showing stable or slightly falling water levels, the city announced on Friday. Several rivers flow through the area, including the Aller, Fuhse and Lachte.

In the meantime, 40,000 ordinary sandbags and 150 particularly large bags, so-called BigBags, are available. They can be used immediately. Sand for private sandbags can also be collected from the new town hall, the CD barracks and the Burgstraße school center. The crisis team meets at least twice a day.

The situation is tense but manageable, said a spokesperson for the Celle fire department. Among other things, there are flooded cellars. Water from flooded residential areas is being pumped back into the rivers. Emergency dykes had also been erected. In the town of Celle, according to the district, there is a shuttle service provided by the district road maintenance department with elevated cars that take people to a dialysis station.

The town appealed to people to take closures seriously and only travel to Celle if absolutely necessary. "Growing "flood tourism" and traffic are preventing emergency services from getting through in many places." To save the emergency services extra work, the city also recommended avoiding fireworks and firecrackers on New Year's Eve. It also advised citizens to save water, as the sewer system was working at full capacity.

In addition to the city of Celle, Winsen/Aller and the joint municipality of Flotwedel are also affected in the region. According to the district, 10,000 sandbags have already been used in Winsen. In the municipality of Langlingen, the Aller dyke has been stabilized somewhat by the installation of flow.

