Storm - Flood situation in Braunschweig stable

The situation in Braunschweig has not worsened despite the increased influx of water from the River Oker. "The flood situation in Braunschweig has stabilized," explained a spokesperson for the city on Wednesday. The water level of the Oker remained at a constant level during the night to Wednesday. The water from the Oker dam in the Harz Mountains, where the emergency spillway was opened on Tuesday, had spread widely over the area, the spokesman said. As a result, the water levels of the Oker in Braunschweig had only risen moderately.

However, the soils at the flooding areas are now saturated, according to the spokesperson. It will therefore take some time for the water to drain away. It is assumed that the flood levels will remain at the current level for a few more days. "Only a small amount of new rainfall is expected, so the crisis team estimates that the flooding in Braunschweig will remain at around the current level today," said the spokesperson.

The mobile dykes that the city had set up on Monday to protect the city center will probably not be needed, the spokesperson added.

Source: www.stern.de