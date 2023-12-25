Weather - Flood situation in Bavaria eases somewhat

The flood situation in Bavaria has calmed down somewhat. However, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting more rain in northern Bavaria, which is why the Flood Information Service (HND) continues to expect a tense situation.

The police headquarters in Upper and Middle Franconia and Lower Bavaria reported on Monday that water levels are stable or falling in most areas. "The flooding has leveled off a bit," said a spokesperson for the Upper Franconia police headquarters. In Lower Franconia, however, the levels are rising slightly, according to the spokesperson there. Some parking lots have already been cleared. The water levels of the Danube in Regensburg and the Regen also remain high in the Upper Palatinate.

Franconia and eastern Bavaria are particularly affected by the flooding. At the weekend, many districts exceeded the Flood Information Service (HND ) reporting level 3, and in some cases level 4. The HND warns of flooding of individual built-up properties or flooding on a larger scale. On Sunday evening, the service reported a decreasing number of water levels exceeding the warning levels. However, two rivers in the Upper Franconian municipalities of Rödental and Neustadt (Coburg district) were still just above the level 4 reporting limit.

There were isolated operations due to the floods on Christmas Eve and on the night of Christmas Day. In Nabburg (Schwandorf district), a canoeist capsized on the Naab. He was able to rescue himself from the river and emergency services recovered the canoe further downstream. A 73-year-old man overlooked several barriers in Metten (Deggendorf district) and drove his car into the water. Emergency services took the slightly hypothermic man to hospital.

