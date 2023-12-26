Weather - Flood situation in Bavaria continues to ease

According to the Flood Information Service (HND), the flood situation in Bavaria is continuing to ease. "The flood waves are subsiding in the waters", the situation report said on Tuesday morning. On the Danube, the peak had been reached at reporting level 3. On the Main between Schweinfurt and Würzburg, this should be the case around midday on Wednesday - according to the forecast, reporting level 2 will not be exceeded there.

Water levels fell on all watercourses in the Main catchment area, as well as on the Franconian Saale.

According to the HND forecast, water levels in the Regnitz and Rednitz catchment areas should fall below the warning thresholds again by midday tomorrow, with water levels only falling somewhat more slowly in the upper reaches of the Pegnitz in Michelfeld.

According to the situation report, the northern Danube tributaries Naab, Regen and Wörnitz have also peaked and the water levels are falling again. South of the Danube, only the Stegen/Ammersee gauge had a water level above the first reporting level. On the Altmühl and Schwarzer Laber, some gauges showed a slowly falling trend.

As there was little rain and an intermediate high was expected on Wednesday, the flood information service expected the situation to ease further.

