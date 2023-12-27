Flood - Flood situation in Bavaria continues to ease

According to the Flood Information Service (HND), the flood situation in Bavaria is continuing to ease. According to the situation report on Wednesday, the Danube is still experiencing minor flooding in reporting level 1 as water levels fall. In some sections, the reporting levels 2 to 3 would be reached, but with a downward trend. On the Main in the Würzburg area, the peak would be reached at reporting level 2, while this would only just be reached near Ebelsbach. Further south, there are still small outbursts in sections at reporting level 1.

The water levels at all watercourses in the Main catchment area fell to report level 1 and report level 3 in Neustadt bei Coburg, Waidhofen and Kemmern, but the increased levels are expected to continue until the end of the week. Water levels on the Itz fell only slowly. Levels also continued to fall on the northern Danube tributaries Naab, Regen and Wörnitz, according to the HND situation report. On the Altmühl and Schwarzer Laber as well as on the Ammersee, some water levels showed a slowly falling tendency, with outbursts to reporting level 1 still possible.

As no relevant precipitation is expected until Friday morning, the flood information service expects the situation to ease further.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicted sunshine for parts of Bavaria on Wednesday and Thursday, with mild and friendly weather in the south in particular. In Munich and the foothills of the Alps, meteorologists are expecting temperatures of up to twelve degrees. In northern Bavaria, dense clouds and localized rain are expected on Thursday.

Light frost is expected in the Alps on Friday night, with lows of between two and seven degrees. Friday will begin with light rain in eastern Bavaria, but despite heavy cloud cover, the sun is expected to make an appearance again in the foothills of the Alps.

