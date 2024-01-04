Weather - Flood situation exacerbated: "It will be very tight"

The flood situation in Rhineland-Palatinate has worsened in some places. Among other things, rising water levels were recorded on the Moselle on Thursday. "We have prepared everything and have to wait and see how the discharge situation develops," said the mayor of Zell, Hans-Peter Döpgen, to the German Press Agency. The flood protection wall has been raised by dam beams, which are currently keeping water out of the town.

"At the moment we still have 30 centimeters," said Döpgen. "We hope it goes well, but it will be very tight. It's a matter of centimetres, which is what we're getting reported from the inflow." Basically, the town has known the situation "for generations" and is prepared for it. "But it's always associated with effort and damage for the population." The peak wave is expected in the late afternoon.

According to the district of Cochem-Zell, the B49 Cochem through road is flooded. Due to the situation, there will be restrictions on visits to the district administration up to and including Friday. The police said that the road maintenance department, the fire department and the technical relief organization (THW) were deployed. Several roads are closed.

Source: www.stern.de