Flood situation around Kelbra reservoir remains tense

The flood situation on the Helme and at the Kelbra reservoir remains tense. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz announced on Friday that the highest alert level was still in place for the Helme. On Thursday evening, a dyke on the Helme was opened in a controlled manner. The water is flowing onto...

The flood situation on the Helme and at the Kelbra reservoir remains tense. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz announced on Friday that the highest alert level was still in place for the Helme. On Thursday evening, a dyke on the Helme was opened in a controlled manner. The water is flowing onto fields in the direction of Thuringia. The emergency services on site concentrated on checking the dyke and defending it, according to a statement. The district warned against entering dykes and dyke systems. This is strictly forbidden. The dam crest of the Kelbra reservoir has also been closed in the meantime.

The water levels on the Elbe in Saxony-Anhalt continue to rise slightly, according to the State Office for Flood Protection (LHW). The flood peak is expected at the weekend. The water levels on the Havel also continued to rise on Friday. The first of four alert levels was reached in Havelberg in the afternoon. On the Saale, however, the water levels have receded after the peak passed the gauges, according to the state authorities.

Saxony-Anhalt flood forecast

