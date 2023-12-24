Storm - Flood risk in the Free State: water levels rise

The river levels in Bavaria continue to rise due to the persistent rain. In some districts, the flood information service (HND) is warning of flooding in built-up areas. In some cases, reporting level 4 was also exceeded. Franconia and eastern Bavaria are particularly affected.

In the Upper Franconian municipalities of Rödental (Coburg district) and Mainleus (Kulmbach district), the water level rose just above the level 4 reporting limit during the night. Rivers in the districts of Amberg-Sulzbach, Coburg, Bayreuth, Würzburg, Schweinfurt, Passau and the Swabian district of Donau-Ries reached reporting level 3 during the night. In Neustadt (Coburg district), it could not be ruled out that the level of the Steinach river would rise to report level 4, meaning that large-scale flooding of built-up areas was possible.

From Saturday to Sunday, several cellars in Upper Franconia were already flooded and streets were inundated. In Middle and Lower Franconia, emergency services cleared several parking lots, according to the police headquarters. Several roads were also closed due to the flooding. In the district of Lichtenfels, the district roads LIF 7 and LIF 20 are currently impassable, as the district of Lichtenfels announced on Sunday. Near Heustreu in the district of Rhön-Grabfeld, the fire department had to rescue a 20-year-old woman on Saturday who had driven her car into a blocked, flooded road, according to a police statement.

In Lower Bavaria, a stream rose so high in Niederalteich (Deggendorf district) that firefighters had to reinforce and raise a dam. However, the water level has since dropped again, said a spokesman for the integrated control center in Straubing.

There is also a risk of flooding in large parts of the rest of Bavaria. The HND is expecting smaller floods here.

