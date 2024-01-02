Skip to content
Flood risk in northern Bavaria due to persistent rainfall

Persistent rainfall, particularly in the north of Bavaria, has once again increased the risk of flooding. According to the flood information service on Tuesday, large parts of Upper Franconia are affected.

The Main is flooding. Level 3 at the Kemmern gauge. photo.aussiedlerbote.de

For the city and district of Bamberg, the responsible water management office in Kronach expected that reporting level 3 would be exceeded at several gauges during the course of Tuesday - for example on the Itz near Schenkenau and on the Main near Kemmern and Schwürbitz. At reporting level 3, individual built-up properties, cellars and streets could be flooded. The authorities expected a similar situation on several rivers in the districts of Kronach, Forchheim, Lichtenfels and for the city and district of Coburg.

The reason is continuous rain with 50 to 60 liters per square meter within 48 hours. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), between 60 and 80 liters of rain per square meter are possible in some areas in the Rhön, Frankenwald, Fichtelgebirge and Bavarian Forest. The rainfall is expected to continue into Thursday night.

At the same time, the DWD expects snow at higher altitudes until midday. Above 600 to 800 meters, up to 3 centimeters may fall, and in higher elevations in the eastern low mountain ranges, 5 to 10 centimeters in some places. The snow line should then rise significantly during the course of the day. It will remain mild with temperatures between 3 and 11 degrees.

Source: www.stern.de

