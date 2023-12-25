Weather - Flood risk in many parts of NRW: easing rain?

In view of persistent rainfall and saturated soils, the risk of flooding remains high in many parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to data released by the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) on Monday morning, the Weser tributaries in the eastern part of the state remain particularly badly affected. The highest warning threshold was exceeded at six measuring stations on the Weser tributaries, four of them directly in NRW. The warning level indicates that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. The local authorities decide on the necessary measures.

According to the Lanuv, the second-highest warning level, which indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars, was exceeded at 17 water gauges in NRW on the morning of Christmas Day. This included the catchment areas of the Lippe, Ems and Ruhr rivers. The first warning threshold, which indicates the risk of agricultural and forestry land being flooded, was exceeded at 41 gauging stations. The gauges on the Rhine and Weser are not included in the count.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the dykes in North Rhine-Westphalia were under heavy strain as a result of the flooding. Emergency services had to carry out stabilization measures at some of the protective structures in the state.

The German Weather Service (DWD) extended its severe weather warning for many districts and cities on Monday. According to the DWD, rainfall of between 15 and 25 liters per square meter in the Bergisches Land and Siegerland regions is expected to continue until Tuesday morning, with up to 35 liters per square meter in congested areas. Another 10 to 20 liters per square meter are expected from the Sauerland to the Weserbergland. During the course of Tuesday, the precipitation is expected to ease temporarily.

