Wittenberge - Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes, among other things, are constantly being monitored and preparations are being made for flood protection.

According to the forecast of the State Environment Agency, the water level at the Wittenberge gauge is expected to fall to around 5.60 meters by Sunday. Large amounts of rain were not expected.

In Wittenberge, the foreland of the dyke in particular was under water. The harbor on the banks of the Elbe and a construction site for the new A14 bridge were flooded. The water level on the Havel also rose slightly.

Around ten years ago, a severe flood with a water level of 7.85 meters caused extensive damage in Wittenberge.

City of Wittenberge Gauge portal Brandenburg - Floods

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de