Flood - Flood protection: Pretzien weir is opened

The water levels of the Elbe continue to rise. In order to protect the state capital Magdeburg from flooding, the Pretzien weir is being raised. The opening is scheduled to begin on Thursday morning (10.00 a.m.), as announced by the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management.

The weir, which is around 135 meters long, was last opened in June 2013. It will now also ensure that a third of the Elbe water flows into a 21-kilometer-long canal around Schönebeck, Magdeburg and other places in the Elbe lowlands until it flows back into the Elbe.

The Pretzien weir was opened for the first time when it was completed in 1875. When the weir is opened, 324 so-called sluice gates, each weighing 100 kilograms, are pulled. This takes several hours. According to the Conference of Ministers of Culture, the structure is also set to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was recently included on a list of proposals.

