Lüchow-Dannenberg - Flood peak will be reached next week

The district of Lüchow-Dannenberg expects the highest water levels on the Elbe at the beginning of next week. There is currently no cause for concern, the district announced on Friday. Experts will also be keeping an eye on the situation at the weekend.

The water levels in the Jeetzel and Dumme tributaries are already dropping. From Saturday onwards, the sluice gates between the Elbe and Jeetzel will be closed so that water can be pumped from the Elbe into the Jeetzel. This is to prevent the flood water from the Elbe from pushing into the Jeetzel. The district once again emphasized that people should not enter flood areas and dykes.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de