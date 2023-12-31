Skip to content
A view of the Aller and meadows flooded by high water. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Flood peak in Lower Saxony reached for the time being

The flood peak has been reached in Lower Saxony for the time being. However, the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) announced in its situation report on Sunday morning that water levels were still high, particularly in the lower reaches of rivers. The flood situation could not yet be said to have eased. The highest reporting level was still exceeded at numerous gauges - particularly on the Aller, Leine, Oker and Mittelweser.

There will be no flood-relevant precipitation in the next two days, the report continued. The NLWKN expected water levels to remain the same or fall in the affected river basins and tributaries. However, if current forecasts are confirmed, there will be local rises again in the new year.

The discharge at the Sösetalsperre was to be reduced on Sunday in order to relieve the downstream river areas. The reservoirs were still largely full on Sunday, the Okertalsperre about 94 percent.

