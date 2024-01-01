Skip to content
Flood peak expected in Wittenberge on Tuesday

The Elbe near Wittenberge (Prignitz district) continues to swell. On Monday, the water level was 594 centimetres according to the State Office for the Environment. The flood peak is expected to reach 600 centimetres by 2 January, according to the town. As no large amounts of precipitation are...

The Elbe near Wittenberge (Prignitz district) continues to swell. On Monday, the water level was 594 centimetres according to the State Office for the Environment. The flood peak is expected to reach 600 centimetres by 2 January, according to the town. As no large amounts of precipitation are currently expected, the situation is expected to ease thereafter. Alert level 2 of four alert levels has been in force on the Elbe section since Saturday. This level is accompanied by increased monitoring density on dykes and flood protection facilities.

